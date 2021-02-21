49-year-old woman shot in Greenspring Section of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A woman who was shot in the Greenspring Section of Baltimore on Thursday is expected to survive. Police said she was shot during a dispute with another person.

Police here said that on February 18, 2021, at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Boarman Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the location and observed a 49-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Northern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was shot during a dispute.

Loading...

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Continue Reading Below