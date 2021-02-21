Border agents say 44 pounds of cocaine coated Frosted Flakes intercepted in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Cincinnati confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine-coated Frosted Flakes cereal in a shipment coming into the U.S. from South America last Friday.

On February 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted smuggled narcotics in a shipment of cereal originating from South America. The shipment contained about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, which could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.

CBP Narcotic Detector Dog “Bico” was working incoming freight from Peru when he alerted to a large shipment of cereal headed to a private residence in Hong Kong. When officers opened the box to take a closer look, they saw that the cereal contained white powder, and the flakes were coated with a grayish substance. Officers tested the flakes and powder and found they contained cocaine, a schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie emphasized that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything imaginable. “The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”

Cocaine abuse can lead to many adverse health consequences including cardiac arrhythmias, heart conditions, cardiac arrest, convulsions, stroke, and death.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration. On a typical day in Fiscal Year 2020, CBP seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.

