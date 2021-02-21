California mom who earns $140k a week showing it all on OnlyFans says other parents bullying her

Tiffany Poindexter is a 44-year-old mother of three who has been showing it all on OnlyFans.com, an adult website that allows anyone to be the next big adult entertainment star. She and her husband Chris earn as much as $140,000 per week. She is the model, he is the photographer, but recently the Poindexter’s neighbors and other moms at school found out what was happening behind their closed doors.

Now, Poindexter said she and her family are being harassed in the community.

The mother of three said images of her from her OnlyFans account were sent to her children’s school principal and parents are calling for her children to be kicked out of school.

The local outrage hasn’t stopped her from performing and earning more money each week than some of her neighbors earn in a year.

She goes by the name of “Mrs. Poindexter” and is one of the top-grossing models on the platform. Last July, another parent, found out about her dark secret and she said things have been tough for the family since. She has nearly 150,000 followers on Twitter too.

Poindexter was eventually removed as the class mom of her son’s second-grade classroom.

She describes herself as an average 44-year-old soccer mom and suspects that is the reason her profile has such large appeal with middle-aged men.

“I reckon most of the husbands have taken a look at Tiffany’s account. If I had heard about a school mom doing OnlyFans, I definitely would have! Maybe that’s why these women have such an issue with us,” husband Chris says, saying the moms at the school are just jealous that their husbands are checking out his wife online.

