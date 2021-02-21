D.C. police shoot armed suspect shortly after he murdered 60-year-old Maryland man

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a homicide and an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 19, 2021, in the 6000 block of Chillum Place, Northeast.

At approximately 5:58 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers observed a suspect armed with a firearm. After the suspect ignored multiple commands, an officer discharged their firearm striking the suspect. Additionally, officers located an adult male, in front of an establishment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the male in front of the establishment remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The armed suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Geno Freeman, of Hyattsville, MD.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

Investigation at the scene revealed the armed suspect shot the decedent prior to police arrival. As a result of the investigation, 66-year-old John Woods, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed, Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside Home or Business, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

