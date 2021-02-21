Goose Creek man sexually exploited child, AG says

GOOSE CREEK, SC – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Nichols Ryan Stewart, 35, of Goose Creek, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Stewart. Investigators state Stewart possessed child sexual abuse material.

Stewart was arrested on February 17, 2021. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Loading...

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Continue Reading Below