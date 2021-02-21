Man shot dead on Queensberry Avenue in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot dead around noon on Friday in the Pimlico section of Baltimore.

Police reported:

On February 18, 2021, at approximately 12:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and observed an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel were summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

