Randolph man charged for guns, drugs in Brockton

BROCKTON, MA – Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on February 17th, two Troopers assigned to the Troop D Community Action Team were on patrol in Brockton. While traveling on Westgate Drive they observed a white Nissan SUV with the operator holding and looking down at a cell phone. They took a position behind the vehicle then activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped it as it entered Route 24 northbound.

After the vehicle came to a stop the Troopers approached it and identified the operator as ANTENOR RUDDY, 34, of Randolph. They requested RUDDY’s license and registration then returned to their cruiser to conduct an electronic inquiry of his information. The results of the inquiry revealed RUDDY’s driver’s license was suspended. As he was the only occupant in the vehicle the Troopers requested a tow to remove it from the scene. RUDDY was removed and placed in handcuffs while the Troopers conducted an inventory of the vehicle’s contents prior to its removal.

During the inventory the Troopers, one of whom is trained in vehicle hides by the DEA and the other has attended Proactive Criminal Enforcement Training, noticed loose and ajar molding surrounding the center cup holder/shifter area. A closer inspection of this area revealed a hidden loaded Ruger .380 pistol along with multiple plastic bags containing a large amount of a white substance suspected to be cocaine. After a subsequent search of the vehicle Troopers located additional drug paraphernalia. The total amount of narcotics seized was 19 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and 38 grams of a substance suspected to be powder cocaine.

RUDDY was placed in the rear of a cruiser and transported to State Police-Middleboro for booking. He was scheduled for arraignment at Brockton District Court on the following charges:

1. Trafficking in Cocaine;

2. Possession of a Firearm with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes;

3. Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

4. Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition without FID Card, Subsequent Offense;

5. Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, Subsequent Offense;

6. Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License; and

7. Holding Electronic Device while Driving.

