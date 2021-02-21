Sunday afternoon Baltimore gunshot victim died at hospital

BALTIMORE, MD — A man shot on Harlem Avenue in Baltimore has died from his wounds despite efforts to save him by first responders and medical staff.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:53 p.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Harlem Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 33 year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

