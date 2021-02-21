Syracuse perp caught by police with loaded sub machine gun

SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse police officers on patrol confiscated a CM-11 9mm sub-compact machine gun during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Officers Bebernitz and Nellis recently conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Midland Ave. During the traffic stop, one of the occupants in the vehicle exited, went onto a porch on Midland Ave., discarded an unknown object, and returned to the vehicle.

“Officers then checked the porch and found a Cobray CM-11 9mm sub-compact machine gun, with 8 rounds in the magazine and 1 in the firing chamber,” the department said. “The occupant was arrested on felony weapons charges.”

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

