Three dead, two shot in shootout at Louisiana indoor shooting range

METAIRIE, LA – When a lone gunman started shooting people inside a Louisiana gun store inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet and Indoor Range, other shoppers inside the store and store employees started shooting back. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, at approximately 2:50 pm, deputies were dispatched for the shooting.

After the man shot two others, who were pronounced dead at the scene, a gunfight broke out outside the store as he left the building. Two more people were shot, but the gunman was killed in a barrage of gunfire.

The two additional victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition. Outside the store, cars in the parking lot were riddled with bullet holes.

