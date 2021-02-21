Two Buffalo teenagers plead guilty for murder of Luis Alicea

BUFFALO, NY- Two Buffalo teenagers have pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Luis Alicea.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 19-year-old Evelyn M. Soto of Buffalo pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class “B” felony.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, the defendant killed 23-year-old Luis Alicea inside an apartment on Ivy Street in the City of Buffalo by beating him with a metal object. The victim died at the scene.

Soto faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. She remains held without bail.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathanael C. Kapperman of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau.

