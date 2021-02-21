Two shot, one dead in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR – The Portland Police Department has reported a shooting in the city’s North Precinct overnight. According to police one victim was killed and the other was transported to the hospital and is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

“On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:38 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street,” the Portland Police Department said. “When officers arrived they located two victims. Paramedics responded and determined one victim was deceased and the other injured. The injured victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The injured victim’s wounds are not believed to be life threatening.”

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. Detectives are responding to investigate.

Loading...

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033.

During the investigation, Northeast Fremont Street is closed between Northeast 51st Avenue and Northeast 57th Avenue.

Continue Reading Below

The PIO is not responding to the scene. More information will be release when appropriate.

Loading...