Two wanted for murders in South Carolina, Connecticut arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Two men wanted for a shooting murder in Spartanburg County, South Carolina have been arrested by police in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Thursday, February 11th at approximately 6:30 am, members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 19-year-old Tyshawn Jordan inside a home on Fernbank Road in Springfield.

Jordan, of Moore, South Carolina, was charged as a Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant. The charge is in connection to a homicide (murder by firearm) in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

On Thursday, February 4th at approximately 10:10 am, members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and Baystate Security arrested 21-year-old Jordon Register at Baystate Medical Center.

Register, of Chapman Street in Greenfield, was charged as a Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant. The charge is in connection to a January 2021 homicide that occurred in Hartford, Connecticut.

