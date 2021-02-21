Woman dead in fatal crash in Magnolia

Magnolia, DE – Press Release– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 39-year-old Felton woman. On February 20, 2021, at approximately 10:44 p.m., a 2019 Acura MDX operated by a 37-year-old male of Felton was traveling southbound on McGinnis Pond Road approaching a sharp right bend in the roadway, north of Lexington Mill Road. The operator failed to negotiate the curve and exited the travel lane, crossing into the northbound lane, and exited the east edge of the roadway before traveling through a private yard and striking a tree with its front bumper.

After striking the tree, the vehicle rotated in a clockwise manner before coming to rest and catching fire. The operator exited the Acura on his own, but the front seat passenger had to be removed by nearby responding citizens. Neither appeared to have suffered injuries from the fire.

The 37-year-old male operator was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 39-year-old female front seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed, and the roadway was cleared.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact Detective W. Booth with the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .

