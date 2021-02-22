Bear man arrested with loaded gun, drugs at routine traffic stop on Pulaski Highway

Loading...

Bear DE – Delaware State Police arrest 27-year-old Jahmere Irvin of Bear on felony drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on Saturday night.

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Delaware State Police conducted a traffic stop on a red Subaru sedan in the area of Pulaski Highway and School Bell Road for a registration violation. As contact was made with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. Troopers contacted the 24-year-old male operator of Wilmington and front-seat passenger, later identified as Jahmere Irvin. A criminal investigation ensued. When the driver was questioned if there was any marijuana inside the vehicle, Irvin produced a plastic bag with approximately 59.98 grams of marijuana to the trooper. Irvin was removed from the vehicle, and located on his person was a Jimenez Arms Inc 9mm handgun with a magazine containing nine live 9mm rounds with one in the weapon’s chamber. Also, on his person was approximately 31.16 grams of marijuana.

A probable cause search was conducted on the Subaru, and the following was located inside:

•Approximately 1,089.56 grams of marijuana

•Drug Paraphernalia

•11- 9mm Lugar live ammo rounds

Irvin was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following crimes:

•Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

•Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

•Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

•Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

•Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $31,500.00 cash bond.

The 24-year-old male operator was issued the following traffic citations and released:

•Failure to Transfer Title and Registration

•Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehic