Council Bluffs Pair Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conviction

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – On February 19, 2021, Casey Gantt, age 33, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. On December 15, 2020, Gantt’s co-defendant Angela Garges, age 42, also of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Both sentences imposed by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey.

This investigation was initiated by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services Fourth Judicial District when Gantt failed to meet with his parole officer. Iowa parole officers went to Gantt’s home located at the 300 Block of Huntington Avenue in Council Bluffs and upon arrival encountered numerous people,including Garges, inside his home. Officers located over 500 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $4,600 in United States currency in Gantt’s home.

On January 24, 2020, Council Bluffs Police responded to Best Western Inn in Council Bluffs to serve a warrant for a room rented by Garges. Officers searched the hotel room for the wanted person and located 111 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Fourth Judicial District Probation and Parole Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.