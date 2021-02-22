Fistfight at downtown night club leads to shooting and trip to the hospital

Loading...

COLUMBUS, OH – A shooting victim in Columbus told police he was involved in a fistfight at a downtown Columbus nightclub when he was shot in the arm.

Police said on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:41 pm, officers were called to Mt. Carmel East Hospital on the report of a shooting. The victim, 24-year-old Kennieyl Rice, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

“The victim advised that he was in a fistfight at a downtown night club and an unknown suspect shot him,” Columbus police said. “The victim doesn’t remember the name of the nightclub and he doesn’t remember who he was with. The victim did not see the suspect either.”

Anyone with info regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or ipruitt@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

