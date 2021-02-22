Five men charged for illegally shooting, killing ducks

Loading...

UNION BRIDGE, MD – Five men on Good Intent Road in Union bridge actually had bad intentions when they were outside shooting ducks out of season and without a permit last Friday. The Maryland Natural Resources Police charged the five men with hunting waterfowl during the closed season.

“On Feb.13, officers responded to Good Intent Road in Union Bridge in reference to a complaint about hunters shooting at ducks,” tje MNRP said. “After investigating, police identified the men as Jeffrey Kreit Jr., 26, of White Hall; Brandon Kreit, 22, of Essex; Timothy McLaughlin, 25, of Nottingham; Tyler Mullinix, 22, of Westminster; and Khari Green, 22, of Baltimore.”

The men also lied to responding officers about shooting ducks.

At first, the group stated that they did not kill any ducks. However, officers observed blood droplets in the snow. T

hey later discovered a Common Merganser, a sea duck, concealed under a pile of snow in the area where the group had been hunting. All were charged with hunting waterfowl during a closed season, and McLaughlin received an additional citation for failing to possess and exhibit his hunting license.

