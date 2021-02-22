Fort Thompson Man Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

FORT THOMPSON, SOUTH DAKOTA – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, and Impeding a Federal Officer.

Warren Dion, age 22, was indicted on November 10, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 18, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on October 18, 2020, in Fort Thompson, Dion forcefully resisted a federal officer, who was engaged in the performance of his official duties, in a manner that involved physical contact. The indictment further alleges that the officer suffered bodily injury as a result of the incident.

The charge is merely an accusation and Dion is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley is prosecuting the case.

Dion was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial has been set for March 9, 2021.