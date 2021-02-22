Fort Thompson Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

FORT THOMPSON, SOUTH DAKOTA – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Involuntary Manslaughter.

Patrick Dion, age 54, was indicted on February 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 18, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to eight years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Loading...

The Indictment alleges that on January 14, 2021, in Fort Thompson, Dion unlawfully killed another human being by operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

The charge is merely an accusation and Dion is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Continue Reading Below

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley is prosecuting the case.

Dion was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date h