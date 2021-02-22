Here’s who checked into the Ocean County Jail this weekend

Loading...

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The following is a list of individuals that have been booked into the Ocean County Jail between Friday and Sunday. Those identified here have either been booked on new charges, or re-entered into the system due to a conviction for violation of a previous release. Not all crimes listed are necessarily newly committed crimes.

SUNDAY

Rebecca Ehrhardt – possession cds

Eric St. Hilaire – Knowingly receiving stolen property

Jeremy Long – Robbery, offensive touching, criminal mischief

Michael Lugo – Possession cds

John Marinos – Burglary, entering

Amanda Centanni – Obstruction of law, possession of hypodermic syringes

SATURDAY

Steven Knierim – Aggravated assault/domestic violence

Eugene Richardson – Possession of prescription drug w/o prescription

Michael Vamvas – Theft by unlawful taking

FRIDAY

Justine Garcia – possession/distribution/manufacturing CDS, manufacturing Cocaine/Heroin

Marc Grillo – DUI

Joseph Higman – Loitering, possession or sale of drugs

Ronald Johnson – Attempt to cause bodily injury to another

Joseph Lauer – Alarming conduct, unlawful purpose/firearm, aggravated assault/strangulation of domestic violence victim

John Morrison – Assault by auto/DUI

