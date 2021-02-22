Here’s who checked into the Ocean County Jail this weekend

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The following is a list of individuals that have been booked into the Ocean County Jail between Friday and Sunday. Those identified here have either been booked on new charges, or re-entered into the system due to a conviction for violation of a previous release. Not all crimes listed are necessarily newly committed crimes.
SUNDAY
- Rebecca Ehrhardt – possession cds
- Eric St. Hilaire – Knowingly receiving stolen property
- Jeremy Long – Robbery, offensive touching, criminal mischief
- Michael Lugo – Possession cds
- John Marinos – Burglary, entering
- Amanda Centanni – Obstruction of law, possession of hypodermic syringes
SATURDAY
- Steven Knierim – Aggravated assault/domestic violence
- Eugene Richardson – Possession of prescription drug w/o prescription
- Michael Vamvas – Theft by unlawful taking
FRIDAY
- Justine Garcia – possession/distribution/manufacturing CDS, manufacturing Cocaine/Heroin
- Marc Grillo – DUI
- Joseph Higman – Loitering, possession or sale of drugs
- Ronald Johnson – Attempt to cause bodily injury to another
- Joseph Lauer – Alarming conduct, unlawful purpose/firearm, aggravated assault/strangulation of domestic violence victim
- John Morrison – Assault by auto/DUI