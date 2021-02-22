Inmate Sentenced To 20 Years’ Imprisonment For Assault

SCRANTON , PA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on February 19, 2021, Corey Treadwell, age 49, previously of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, for assault with intent to commit murder.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, in November 2015, while Treadwell was an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Treadwell repeatedly stabbed his cellmate causing serious injury to that individual. The victim was treated and recovered from his wounds.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.