Morris County Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Filing False Tax Returns

NEWARK, N.J. – A Morris County, New Jersey, man who owned and operated construction businesses in Morris County was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for filing false tax returns that failed to report all his personal income, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Roger Magill, 51, of Wharton, the owner and operator of Reliable Construction, aka Reliable Paving, and Hackensack Pavers, aka Hackensack Paving, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to an information charging him with three counts of tax evasion. Judge Wigenton imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Between 2014 and 2016, obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal income from his construction businesses, which he attempted to hide from the IRS by using a fictitious identity to cash business checks at several check cashing businesses. Magill attempted to hide his personal income by depositing money into bank accounts that he did not report to the IRS. He evaded paying $261,758 in personal income taxes.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Magill to two years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamel Semper, Chief of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.