Philadelphia Police searching for couple wanted for murder of 16-year-old high school student

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia police think they have their suspects wanted for murder last week of a 16-year-old high school student.

“The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male suspect and his female companion, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old High School student that occurred on Thursday, February 18th, 2021, at approximately 4:10 AM, in the 2900 block of S. 70th St.,” the department said in a statement.

The unprovoked shooting appears to have occurred after a brief exchange of words between the suspect and the victim inside of an area business. The suspect then waits in his vehicle for the victim to exit the business before driving up to him and shooting him. The suspect was driving a dark colored VW SUV, possibly a Tiguan. After shooting the victim the SUV was last observed driving northbound on S. 70th Street from the 2900 block. Suspect Description:

Suspect #1: Black Male with dark complexion. He is believed to be in his mid-20s, tall (over 6 feet tall, possibly 6’1″ to 6’3″), and thin built. The male has a full beard and unkempt hair. He was wearing light colored jeans, a red with black sleeves “PRPS” jacket, and a blue face mask with a filter.

Suspect #2: Black Female with light brown complexion. She is believed to be in her mid-20s and had brown colored braids with light brown highlights and COWTIE SHELL along the right side of her hair. She was wearing a gray camouflage "New Balance" brand jacket, blue denim pants with cut out knees and shiny black boots.