Police investigating fatal crash in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Satuday evening. 51-year-old Leann Cheatham of Boyton Beach was pronounced dead as a result of that crash.

Police report that on Saturday, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at 2900 N Federal Highway. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz was traveling southbound on N Federal Highway in the inside lane. As the Mercedes-Benz approached the intersection of NE 29th Street, it struck a 2012 Nissan which was attempting to go northbound on Federal Highway from NE 29th Street. The driver of the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jeffery Van Camp at (561) 620-6098.

