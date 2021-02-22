Two Bronx men caught robbing home in Worcester

Loading...

WORCESTER, MA – Two men from the Bronx, in New York City and a Pennsylvania man were caught committing an armed robbery at a home in Worcester on Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Gates St at about 12:51 AM for a report of a break-in progress. Dispatch received numerous calls that multiple masked males dressed in black had kicked in an apartment door at that address and entered the apartment. Officers were notified that the males fled toward Crystal Park. Several officers responded to the area, and one officer spotted three individuals on Illinois St next to Crystal Park. As the officer approached the males, they took off running in different directions through the park. Crystal Park is marked “No Trespassing” at night and is closed from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Officers pursued the males into the park, and three officers caught up with them. The males were identified as Vladimir Sosa, twenty-nine-years-old of the Bronx, Abraham Carrera, thirty-four-years-old of the Bronx, and Cesar Garcia, thirty-nine-years-old of Bushkill, PA but with connections to the Bronx. Officers recovered a silver handgun from the area where the males had initially fled. Officers recovered ammunition from Mr. Garcia’s person and a Taser from Mr. Sosa. Neither of these males had a license to carry these items.After the males were taken into custody, officers continued to investigate and found additional evidence linking the males to the address that had been burglarized. All three males are charged with Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Trespass, Breaking and Entering at Night with Intent to Commit a Felony, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm (Loaded). In addition, Mr. Carrera is charged with Resisting Arrest. They will be arraigned in court.

