Warren County man who superimposed children’s faces on pornography, gets 53 months in prison

According to court documents, in March 2018, Laseur was under the supervision of a probation officer in Hamilton County as the result of a 2017 conviction for telecommunications harassment. Laseur was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and his cell phone and computer were seized and searched.

On those devices, Laseur possessed images of an actual minor female, who was known to Laseur and less than 12 years of age, that were modified to make it appear that the minor female was engaged in sexually explicit conduct. For example, Laseur superimposed the child’s face onto images of adults engaging in various types of sexual intercourse.

The defendant admitted to his probation officer and to the FBI that he created the images using photo-shopping tools he found on the Internet. As part of his plea, Laseur admitted that the visual depictions lacked any serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value and were obscene.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed Feb. 18, 2021 by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Deputy Criminal Chief Dominick S. Gerace is representing the United States in this case.

