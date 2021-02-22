Zuni Pueblo man sentenced to ten years in prison for injuring two children in drunk driving crash            

ALBUQUERQUE , NEW MEXICO – Stanton Sanchez, 33, of Zuni Pueblo, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, was sentenced on Feb. 17 in federal court to 10 years in prison for assault of two minors resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

Sanchez pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2020. In his plea agreement, Sanchez admitted to driving recklessly while intoxicated and hitting two children who were walking in a residential area on the Zuni Pueblo in McKinley County on July 22, 2018. Sanchez’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. As a result of the crash, both children suffered serious injuries. At the time of the incident, the victims were 10 and 11 years old.

The Zuni Tribal Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case.