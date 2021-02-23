17-year-old bowling alley shooter arrested for killing one, injuring three

Loading...

UPPER DARBY, PA —Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announces the arrest and arraignment of Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, on First-Degree Murder and related charges. At approximately midnight last night, Barnwell turned himself in to the police.

“This violent 17-year-old is now safely behind bars,” said Steele. “I want to thank the media and the public for getting the word out about the defendant being sought on murder charges in this shooting and murder at Our Town Alley bowling lanes. It helped in getting him in custody.”

Barnwell was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possessing an Instrument of Crime and related charges. He was video arraigned this morning before Magisterial District Judge Marc A. Alfarano. There is no bail available for First-Degree Murder, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 8, 2021 before Judge Alfarano.