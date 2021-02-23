20-year-old student shot dead during an argument at University of Arizona

Loading...

TUCSON, AZ – Tucson police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

Tucson police reported that on February 20, 2021, just after11:00 p.m., officers from the University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 1641 E. Enke Dr., a multi-story parking garage. Officers from UAPD responded to the initial shooting and contacted the Tucson Police Department shortly after to assist in the investigation portion. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys.

“Detectives with the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Detectives learned that Mr. Keys was walking home at approximately 11:03 p.m. when a red or maroon Cadillac sedan passed by Mr. Keys. An argument ensued for reasons unknown and soon after shots were fired. Mr. Keys was located by UAPD with gunshot trauma,” the police department said.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today. Related News: Man Who Beat Girlfriend Sentenced to Over Two Years in Federal Prison

Detectives are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. Below is a picture of the suspect vehicle and detectives believe it is a 2006-2011, red or maroon Cadillac DTS. Details are limited at this time and additional information will be released as it becomes available. There are no suspects in custody and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Loading...