ATV driver who crashed into FedEx truck has died, police report

DELTONA, FL – The driver of an ATV, who was critically injured after colliding with a FedEx truck in Deltona, has died of his injuries. Joseph Sledge, 35, had been hospitalized since the accident occurred just before 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at Courtland Boulevard and South Dorchester Drive.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation indicated both vehicles were traveling northbound on Courtland Boulevard, toward South Dorchester Dr. The ATV was traveling on the right shoulder of Courtland.

The FedEx driver turned right onto South Dorchester. Sledge applied his brakes to avoid a collision but in doing so, the ATV and Sledge flipped forward, causing both to strike the passenger side of the FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was uninjured but Sledge was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The investigation shows drugs/alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash.

