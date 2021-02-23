Man caught robbing store on Atlantic City Boardwalk

Loading...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On February 20, 2021, a burglary suspect was arrested after fleeing a store in front of a police officer. At 10:54 pm, Officer Ivaylo Penchev was patrolling in the 3100 block of the Boardwalk when a burglar alarm was broadcast for a store in the same block. Officer Penchev observed Matthew Doughty fleeing across the Boardwalk from the store. Penchev chased Doughty and apprehended him on the beach with assistance from Officer Sandra Lino-Melo.

The property Doughty stole was recovered. He damaged multiple glass doors to gain access to other adjacent businesses.

ARRESTED: Matthew Doughty, 18, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Burglary and criminal mischief.

Doughty was released on a summons with a future court date. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

