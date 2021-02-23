Man charged for Jacksonville stabbing murder

Loading...

JACKSONVILLE, FL – A man has been arrested for the Saturday stabbing murder of another man. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 20, 2021, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 3400 block of Hodges Boulevard in reference to an injured person.

“Upon arrival, first responders were directed into a wooded area where the victim was located and assessed by JFRD. The victim, an adult white male, appeared to be suffering from several stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” JSO said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

An individual located at the scene during the initial investigation was transported to the Police Memorial Building and questioned about the incident. Following the interview, Christopher Kreighbaum (White/Male, 32) was subsequently arrested for the murder of the victim in this case.

