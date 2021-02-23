Man shot dead, found in car in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – A man was shot dead and found inside a car in St. Augustine Tuesday afternoon. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide and are also looking into another shooting at the Woodcrest Apartments.
“On 2/22/2021 at approximately 1603 hours officers responded to the area of N. Whitney in reference to an unresponsive black male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” the St. Augustine Police Department reported. “The investigation has turned into a homicide.”
If you have any information regarding the homicide please contact the St. Augustine Police Department @ 904-825-1070, if you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers @ 888-277-Tips(8447)
SAPD21OFF000347
Also, on 2/22/2021 officers responded to the Woodcrest Apartments in reference to a discharge of a firearm. There is currently a person of interest in this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the St. Augustine Police Department @ 904-825-1070.=
Both are isolated incidents and there is no threat to the community. We would like to thank the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technicians for their assistance.