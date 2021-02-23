Man who shot into Democrat Committee office arrested

Loading...

NORRISTOWN, Pa.—NorristownPolice Chief Mark E. Talbot and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announce the arrest of Anthony F. Nero, 48, of Eagleville, for felony terrorism and other charges related to the shots fired into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office in Norristown on Jan. 20, 2021.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Norristown Police were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office at 21 E. Airy Street in Norristown for a report of gunshots having been fired into the office. Brian Levy, executive director of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, told officers he had just arrived at the office and found three bullet holes in the office’s front window.

Two of the three projectiles were retrieved by officers from a desk inside the office and were determined to have come from a .45-caliber handgun. The shots into the office came after the Democratic Committee had received a threatening email on Jan. 7, 2021, which Levy had reported to Norristown Police.

The email read: “Comment just wanted to let your offices know that you should probably beef up security. With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand. F***you and your BLM bullshit along with ANTIFA. We WILL end this insurrection. Again, TRUMP YOU! You f***ing traitors. Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun.”

The Norristown Police had immediately launched an investigation into the source of the email message. With help from the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and Montgomery County Detectives, they traced the IP address for the email message to Nero’s residence and cellphone.

A search warrant was executed, and a loaded 45-caliber Springfield Armory firearm registered to Nero was found in his vehicle. Nero is charged with Terrorism, Terroristic Threats, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard H. Welsh, who set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., March 5, 2021, before Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of Trials Kathleen A. McLaughlin, who is also sworn as a Special AssistantUnited States Attorney.