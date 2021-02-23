Montgomery deputies capture man who randomly stabbed woman in front of her children

Loading...

WHEATON, MD – A 32-year-old man has been captured and arrested after randomly stabbing a 40-year-old woman in front her children as she got into her car at a home in Wheaton.

On February 20 at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the report of a stabbing outside of a residence located in the 2300 block of Arcola Avenue. Officers located the victim and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple lacerations and puncture wounds. (The children were not injured). The suspect had fled the scene.

Approximately five minutes after receiving the call for service, an officer searching for the suspect located Norman, with blood on his clothing, walking in the area of a frequently used footpath about a a quarter-mile from the residence. Norman was taken into custody without incident. Officers observed that Norman had injuries to his face but he would not disclose to officers how he received those injuries.

An investigation by officers determined that the victim and her children were in the process of entering her vehicle when the suspect approached the victim and stabbed her multiple times. Witnesses saw the incident and called 9-1-1. Officers located a folding knife at the scene.

Norman was transported to the Central Processing Unit and was charged with first-degree assault. He is being held without bond.