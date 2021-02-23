Two shot one dead overnight in Trenton

Loading...

TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Shooting Response Team are investigating a shooting that occurred in Trenton Monday night that left one victim dead and another injured, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on February 22, 2021, Trenton police responded to 110 Sanhican Drive on reports that two people were shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered two males shot out front of the store. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Khalil Gibbs, 25, of West Windsor, was struck in the torso and pronounced dead a few hours later. A second male victim, a 20-year-old resident of Trenton, was shot in the face and remains hospitalized.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Loading...

Loading...