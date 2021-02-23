Vero Beach woman ran over bicyclist, kept going, according to police

Loading...

VERO BEACH, FL – A 19-year-old woman struck a bicyclist while driving her car in Vero Beach and kept going, but the Indian River Sheriff’s Office was able to charge her when she later returned to the scene of the incident.

According to the Indian River Sheriff’s Office, a Vero Beach woman is under arrest after leaving the scene of a crash where a bicyclist was struck. Isabella Claudio, 19, of Vero Beach, faces charges from an incident that occurred Feb. 22, around 9 p.m., in the 2100 block of 58th Ave.

A caller advised that a vehicle struck a bicyclist and left the scene. When deputies arrived on scene, we found a male victim with a gash on his head and a possible broken leg laying in the middle of the roadway.

He was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

The caller, who witnessed the incident, said he saw the victim ejected across his lane. Claudio returned to the scene around 9:30 p.m. While on scene Claudio said the victim darted out in front of her.

Claudio faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid involving injury and driving without a license.

Loading...