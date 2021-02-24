Another Andrew Cuomo scandal: Former aide tells all about awkward sexual advances by governor

Loading...

NEW YORK, NY – Linsday Boyle, the former Secretary of Economic Development and Special Adviser to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week described a harsh workplace that included claims of the embattled Governor kissing her and touching her and accusing the administration of “normalizing” such deviant behavior in the public workplace.

“Let’s play strip poker,” Cuomo said to Boyle on a flight home from an event Western New York.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected. His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences,” Boylan said. “I’m compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation — not by the Governor or anyone else.”

Boylan said the Governor, from the start had eyes for her — and everyone in the administration, even her boss seemed to know it.

“Stephanie Benton, Director of the Governor’s Offices, told me in an email on December 14, 2016 that the Governor suggested I look up images of Lisa Shields — his rumored former girlfriend — because “we could be sisters” and I was “the better looking sister.” The Governor began calling me “Lisa” in front of colleagues. It was degrading,” she added.

“I had complained to friends that the Governor would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs. His senior staff began keeping tabs on my whereabouts. “He is a sexist pig and you should avoid being alone with him!” my mother texted me on November 4, 2016,” she claims.

“As he showed me around, I tried to maintain my distance. He paused at one point and smirked as he showed off a cigar box. He told me that President Clinton had given it to him while he served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The two-decade old reference to President Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was not lost on me,” she said. ”

