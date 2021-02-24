Biden spokesperson slammed for taking credit for what Trump did

AP reporter Matt Lee slammed Joe Biden spokesman Ned for taking credit for Donald J. Trump’s Russia policy after just one month in office.
The AP's Matt Lee slams Biden spokesman Ned Price for taking credit for Trump administration’s Russia policyhttps://t.co/tTcBicMm1f pic.twitter.com/yg2DlJQvxo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2021
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.