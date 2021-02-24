Biggs: Fauci will never allow Americans to return to normal life

Loading...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs today said Anthony Fauci will never allow Americans to return to a normal life.

“Fauci will never allow Americans to return to normal life,” Biggs said. “14 days to stop the spread has turned into a year of lockdowns and government tyranny. Americans, not overpaid government bureaucrats, should maintain freedoms to live their lives how they choose.”

Biggs cited a report by the Washington Examiner that said Americans need to stop looking toward people like Fauci and Biden to return to normal.

“It’s been clear for the better part of a year that Democrats and their aligned coronavirus “experts” see no future without masks and “social distancing,” so let’s stop pretending like the answer for returning to “normal” is going to come from them. It’s not,” wrote Examiner reporter Eddie Scarry.

Earlier this week Fauci said Americans could possibly be social distancing and wearing facemasks well into 2022. That would be long after most Americans are either vaccinated or have contracted the COVID-19 virus at some point.

“As we get into the fall and winter, by the end of the year I agree with the president completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality,” Fauci said. “It may or may not be precisely the way it was in November 2019, but it will be much, much better than what we’re doing right now.”

When asked if Americans would still be wearing masks in 2022, Fauci said, “It is possible that that’s the case.”