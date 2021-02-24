Charges dropped against Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen

Loading...

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – New Jersey rock star Bruce Springsteen illegally entered a closed national park and was caught taking shots of tequila by a park services police officer back in November, but today a federal judge dropped his DWI and reckless driving charge.

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” said Springsteen defense attorney Mitchell Ansell. “The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges. Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area … We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time.”

In the report filed by the park police officer, Springsteen smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to take a breathalyzer.

Federal Judge Anthony Mautone found no evidence to continue pursuing the charges of reckless driving and DWI.

Springsteen will pay a $500 fine for entering a closed national park.

