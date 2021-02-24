Cincinnati Man Sentenced to 15 years for Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin

COVINGTON, KY – A Cincinnati man, Thomas Coleman, 48, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after previously admitting to distributing fentanyl and heroin.

In his guilty plea agreement, Coleman admitted to selling fentanyl and heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, on several occasions in December 2019, at locations in Covington. Coleman has nine prior convictions for drug trafficking. He was also released from his parole, for a prior prison term, less than eight months before committing the new crimes.

Coleman pled guilty in October 2020.

Under federal law, Coleman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years, after his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Rob Nader, Chief of the Covington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Covington Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.