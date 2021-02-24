Convicted Murderer Pleads Guilty to Additional Federal Firearms Charge

TYLER, TEXAS– A Tyler, Texas man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Eric Cadell Gipson, 56, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm today before United States Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

According to information presented in court, on June 2, 2020, Gipson, a convicted felon, arranged for the purchase of 9mm pistol. Six days later, on June 8, 2020, Gipson took possession of the firearm. Gipson, having been previously convicted of murder, robbery and theft, was prohibited by law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons is a critical component of keeping our communities safe, said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of society.”

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Gipson with federal violations on Oct. 29, 2020. Under federal statutes, Gipson faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alan Jackson.