Cross Lanes Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.VA – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Derrick Clark, 30, of Cross Lanes, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Clark faces up to ten years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 21, 2021.

On April 13, 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Clark’s apartment in Cross Lanes. Inside, officers located three handguns: a black, semi-automatic 9mm Taurus; a black, .32 caliber semi-automatic Savage; and a black, 9mm semi-automatic C9 Highpoint. Officers also located assorted ammunition. Clark was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to a previous felony conviction in Kanawha County Circuit Court for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

