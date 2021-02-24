Eerie Erie Man Had Tens of Thousands of Images and Movies of Child Sexual Exploitation

ERIE, PA – A former resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Adam Gregory Ryzinski, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Ryzinski received and possessed tens of thousands of computer images and movies depicting prepubescent minors, as young as infants and toddlers, being sexually abused.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for June 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Ryzinski.