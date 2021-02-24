Hidalgo County Six-Year-Old Found Dead from Gunshot After Parents and Neighbor had Dispute

Loading...

HILDAGO COUNTY, TX – Hildago County deputies have arrested one adult male and a six-year-old child who is dead from an apparent gunshot wound after a dispute between her parents and their neighbor. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department has released limited information on what now appears to be a homicide. Here’s what we know so far.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 5:07 pm, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded South of 6 Mile Line on La Homa, back East on Valencia Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 6-year-old female child inside her residence deceased. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s Investigators have learned the victim’s parents had been involved in a dispute with neighbors.

Currently, one adult male is in custody. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call 956-383-8114.

