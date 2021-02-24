Human remains in Putnam County shallow grave identified as Nyeisha Nelson

Loading...

CRESCENT CITY, FL – On Saturday as law enforcement conducted a missing person search for Nyeisha Nelson, they came across a body buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Crescent City. On Tuesday, authorities announced they have positively identified the body as the missing woman.

“We are saddened to announce the human remains found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Crescent City were identified as Nyeisha Nelson, 20. Her death was ruled a homicide,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said. “Nyeisha was buried in a shallow grave on the property located on CR 308.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who might have seen Nyeisha’s car from Feb 11 until Feb 18 to call CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

