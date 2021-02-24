In midst of Pandemic, Biden nominates health official with no health experience, Cruz says

FORT WORTH, TX – Texas Senator Ted Cruz today criticized President Joe Biden’s last nominee to the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.
“In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS. Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor,” Cruz said.
In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS.
Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor. pic.twitter.com/L2GY9ydjvm
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2021
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.
“If a Republican nominated a trial lawyer to lead the Health and Human Services Department in the midst of a global pandemic, they’d be laughed out of the room,” Cruz added.
Cruz said Bacerra, a trial lawyer by trade’s only experience in healthcare was when he once sued Little Sisters of the Poor.