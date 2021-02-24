In midst of Pandemic, Biden nominates health official with no health experience, Cruz says

Loading...

FORT WORTH, TX – Texas Senator Ted Cruz today criticized President Joe Biden’s last nominee to the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

“In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS. Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor,” Cruz said.



In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS. Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor. pic.twitter.com/L2GY9ydjvm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2021 Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.