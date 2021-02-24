In midst of Pandemic, Biden nominates health official with no health experience, Cruz says

FORT WORTH, TX – Texas Senator Ted Cruz today criticized President Joe Biden’s last nominee to the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS. Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor,” Cruz said.

“If a Republican nominated a trial lawyer to lead the Health and Human Services Department in the midst of a global pandemic, they’d be laughed out of the room,” Cruz added.
Cruz said Bacerra, a trial lawyer by trade’s only experience in healthcare was when he once sued Little Sisters of the Poor.
