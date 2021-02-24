Man arrested in murder case of Guy Thomas in Baltimore

Loading...

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department have arrested a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 52-year-old in Baltimore last week.

“In reference to the homicide that occurred on February 12, 2021, in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue, detectives have arrested 32-year-old Darrius Jordan of Baltimore,” the Baltimore Police Department said. “Jordan was arrested on February 22, 2021, in connection with the killing of 52-year-old Guy Thomas.”

Investigators transported Darrius Jordan to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with Conspiracy to commit 1st Degree Murder.

On February 12, 2021, at approximately 12:59 a.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 52-year-old male, later identified as Guy Thomas (B/M) suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were called to the location and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

